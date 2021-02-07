Lorraine Cunningham, 85, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on February 1, 2021 from complications of COVID pneumonia. She was a Lancaster native born to Harry and Elsie Phillips. In July, 2016, she was predeceased by her husband of 61years, Ted Cunningham.
Lorraine graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1953. She worked in the office of Lancaster Wholesale Groceries. Later, she was a key punch operator for Raub's Supply for many years. Lorraine enjoyed cooking and was always finding new recipes to try. She and Ted held family Christmas parties which all her nieces and nephews loved to attend with their parents.
She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed hearing Ted sing in the Chancel Choir.
Lorraine was predeceased by her brother Harry and two sisters, Ruth and Shirley. She has two surviving brothers, LaVerne (Mary) and Warren Phillips (Merry). She will also be missed by all her brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
At this time, no memorial service will be held. Condolences to the family can be shared on:
