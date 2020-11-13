Lorraine Carole "Lorrie" Melasecca, 76, of Ronks passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Lorrie was the beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Melasecca.
Born on January 29, 1944 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William Albert Jackson and the late Dorothy Mae Markley. Lorrie was a graduate of Ridley High School and worked many years at Shady Maple Smorgasbord where she made numerous lifelong friends.
She is survived by two sons, Anthony of Drummond, WI and William of Crested Butte, CO; a daughter, Michelle Rescigno (Anthony) of Coatesville, PA; a brother, William Jackson (Shirley) of Primm Springs, TN, a sister, Susan Catania of Holmes, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed "making memories" with her two granddaughters, Ashley and Emily Rescigno. In addition to her husband, Lorrie was predeceased by an infant son, Tony, Jr.
Per Lorrie's request, the family will not be holding services. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Lucky Dawg Animal Rescue at www.luckydawganimalrescue.com/donate. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com