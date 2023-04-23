Lorraine C. Pullin

Lorraine Chapura Pullin of Mount Joy died Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. She celebrated her 91st birthday on Monday, April 17.
Born in Massachusetts, she was raised by her mother in Philadelphia. At the age of 16 she moved to Washington, DC, where she was employed in the film vault of the Armed Forces Special Weapons Project (AFSWOP) at the Pentagon. After many years of service in the Department of Defense, she retired from the Surgeon General's office of the Army Veterinary Corps.
Her greatest pleasure was humane work, and while she loved all animals, her favorite was, consistently, the German Shepherd.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Maj. Millard E. "Gene" Pullin, USMC-Retired, in 1999. She is survived by her son, Stephen, RN, also of Mount Joy, and by a daughter, Mary, and a granddaughter, Dawn, both in Texas.
Funeral arrangements are pending, and burial will be at the Quantico (Virginia) National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in her name to the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei.
Requiescat in pace. Kyrie eleison, Christe eleison, Kyrie eleison.
