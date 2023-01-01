Lorraine Banzhof Knouse, 98, of Lititz, passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. Born in Lancaster on July 4, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Davis LeRoy and Bertha Schwan Banzhof. On July 20, 1924, she received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. Lorraine was married to the late Charles Russell Knouse.
She graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1942. Lorraine's interests included playing the violin, cello, vocal singing, playing golf, and sewing. Lorraine also volunteered at Brethren Village and sang in their choir. She was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church-LCMS, Lititz.
Lorraine's work experience included Lee Way Motor Freight and for the real estate industry both in Edison, NJ. She moved to Lancaster and was church secretary at First Presbyterian Church.
Lorraine was blessed with the gift of children. Surviving are children Elizabeth A. Hamilton (Richard) Manapalan, NJ, and David Knouse (Blair), Dallas TX. Also surviving are grandchildren, Whitney Gregg, and D. Rider Knouse (Mizuni), both of Dallas TX, and great-grandchildren, Blair Gregg, and Nole Knouse both of Dallas TX. Lorraine was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Steffy, Jane Bachman, Zelma Tome, and brother, Paul Banzhof.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for Lorraine Knouse. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10 AM with visitation at 9:30 AM. Service and interment will be held at Mount Calvary Lutheran, 308 Petersburg Road, Lititz, PA with Pastor Christopher Seifferlein officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »