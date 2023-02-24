Lorraine Ann Laurie (Johnson), age 90, of East Earl, PA peacefully entered the presence of her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Feb 20, 2023. She was born on May 24,1932 to Charles and Ruth (Williams) Johnson in Philadelphia, PA.
On September 13,1950, Lorraine married Kenneth Laurie to become "his girl for life". They recently celebrated their 72nd Anniversary and together they were the parents of five children.
Lorraine was an avid gardener, loved wildlife, and animals. Her main love was studying the Bible, especially Bible Prophecy with her favorite book being the Book of Revelation. She had the heart of a soulwinner and was always looking for opportunities to share her faith.
Lorraine is survived by her husband Kenneth, her sister Ruth Jean (Warren) Foley, brothers Charles (Anne) Johnson and Ronald (Deborah) Johnson, her sons Kenneth (Luz) Laurie and Garry (Christine) Laurie and daughters Deborah Ferrante, Cindy (Russ) Miller, and Penny (Roy) Grow and also 16 grandchildren, Keith (Amy) Ferrante, Russel Miller, Vincent (Jaclyn) Ferrante, Jennifer (Paul) Perrault, Jennifer Laurie, Gwendolyn Ferrante, Christopher Laurie, Jason Ferrante, Rebecca Aggravino, Alfons Ultra, Jonathan Heisler, Brian Miller, Laura (Justin) Pritt, Sarah (Macon) Barham, Rachel (Michael) Pritt, and Holly Grow. As well as several great and great-great-grandchildren
A funeral service will be held on Monday February 27, 2023, at 11 AM for friends and family with a time of visitation from 10:00 AM till the service.
Location: Berean Bible Church, 675 Lincoln Gardens Road, Ephrata, PA. 17522. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Ephrata, PA.
Memorial gifts may be directed to: Olive Tree Ministries
https://olivetreeviews.org/donate/
Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home 610-384-7191
