Lorraine (Andrews) Dulio, 93, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Mary D. (King) and Samuel Andrews. She was the loving wife to the late Albert J. Dulio for over 70 years, who passed in 2013.
Lorraine was a member of St. Richards Catholic Church in Manheim, PA. She enjoyed making ceramics, taking bus trips with her friends and family and watching her "shows". Lorraine also enjoyed her card club and roller skating in her younger years. She had a special place in her heart for her feline companions, and often took care feral cats in the neighborhood. Most of all Lorraine cherished spending time with her family. Her loving nature and kind heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lorraine is survived by six children: Dennis Dulio (Diane) of Washington Boro; Albert Dulio, Jr. of Manheim; Alice Johnson (C. Richard) of Manheim; Denise Evans (the late Charles) of Manheim; Darlene Yeager (David) of Longs, SC; and Tina Houtz (Dennis) of Lititz; her grandchildren: Kay Wallace, Michelle Catalan, Richard Johnson, Tamisa Kidd, Georgianne Hoffman, Mindy Dunn, Brad Houtz, and Chris Heisey; her 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her 4 siblings: Randy, Helen, Charlotte and Bella Donna, her granddaughter, Monique R. Patterson, and her life-long, friend Rachel Hildebrand.
A viewing will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10am to 11am at the Tent at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the service to follow at 11am. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Lorraine's name to Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.cff.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com