Lorrain J. Roberts, 90, from Lancaster passed away July 20, 2021 in Lancaster General Hospital. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Ronald R. Roberts, Sr. with whom she dated since she was just 14 years old and subsequently shared 62 years of marriage. Lorrain was born one of 7 children to the late Joseph and Hannah Flannery.
She leaves behind to mourn her passing three children – son, Ronald, Jr. (Jean), and daughters, Donna Quinn (Mike) and Lori Graham (Sid), 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Lorrain was a homemaker. Her life was her family. Above everything she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed working with her hands crocheting, knitting and sewing for them and anyone who could benefit from her talents.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Services to honor her life will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021. Family will receive visitors at 12:00 noon with a Memorial service scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be made on their website at:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097