Lorna T. Fitzgerald Dec. 24, 1933 April 26, 2023

Lorna Thompson Fitzgerald passed away at home on April 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in 1933 to Florence Paulus Thompson and Basil Moreland Thompson, she grew up in Stockertown, Pennsylvania. Lorna graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1954 and worked as an RN at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA. Later, she became a newspaper proofreader and wrote a cooking column called "From Lorna's Pantry" in the local newspapers for many years.
In 1956, Lorna married the love of her life, Lamont N. Fitzgerald. Over the years, Lorna and Monty lived in East Northport, New York; Bay Village, Ohio; Manlius, New York; and retired to Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 1995. Their early retirement years saw them traveling in their RV, seeing the U.S., and making memories. In 2022, they moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan to be closer to family.
Lorna was a devoted wife and mother, famous in our family for her sense of humor, generosity, and amazing cooking, creating many memorable holiday family meals. She was an avid reader, enjoyed classic movies, collected cookbooks, and adored cats; especially her own Ringo and Ruby.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years, Lamont; her daughters, Sally (Robert) Larimore, Patricia Morris, Sandra (Steven) Winslow; grandchildren, Suzanne (Daniel) Wahl, Robert (Adam Poole) Larimore, Maureen Larimore, Michael Winslow, Peter Winslow, Jennifer Winslow, and great-grandchildren, Helen, Jane, and Alice Wahl.
A family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huron Valley Humane Society online at www.hshv.org/give/donate.