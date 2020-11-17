Lorna Hartman, 77, of East Petersburg, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hartman in 2012.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Isaac B. and Irma (Sandoe) Snader.
Lorna worked as a sewing machine operator at various factories throughout the area.
She enjoyed camping and attending bluegrass festivals with her husband. She was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two sons: Michael married to Julia (TenEyck) Martin, Dracut, MA and Terry married to Wynetta (Sipes) Martin, East Earl, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, LeRoy Snader.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. A livestream of the service will be available at www.beckfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.