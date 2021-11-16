Lorieta “Reedy” Wittle Ritchie, 95, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, in the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
Born on June 8, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Elizabeth Arman Wittle.
Reedy was a beautician for 50 years at her Lorieta Ritchie Beauty Shop in her home. She had attended the former Mount Joy High School. Rita was a former Notary Public and served as a Dauphin County Republican Committee Woman for 50 years. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elizabethtown. Reedy was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Hershey Chapter #509, and the Dela–Ches Fishing Association; and was a former 4-H Leader. Active in her flower club, Reedy had a passion for flower arranging. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting; and loved going to the mountains and beach.
In addition to her parents, Reedy was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Ritchie, Jr.; a son, William S. Ritchie; six sisters, Evelyn Wittle, Verna Birk, Viola Bard, Nora Kauffman, Ruth Kaley and Lillie Campbell; and one brother, Ray Wittle.
Reedy is survived by two daughters, Linda J. Shifflet wife of Larry D. of Elizabethtown, and Sharon R. Gilbert wife of Lester K. of Middletown; two sons, Jeffrey W. Ritchie spouse of Gregory Runkle of Elizabethtown, and Stuart L. Ritchie companion of Jill Kise of Deodate; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Private services will be held by the family. Interment will be in the Hershey Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc, 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown.
Those desiring may send memorial contributions to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Online condolences may be shared at w ww.trefzandbowser.com.
A living tribute »