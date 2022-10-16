Lori Diane Ream, 61, of Denver, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at home.
Lori was born in Ephrata, PA and graduated from Cocalico High School with the Class of 1979.
She worshiped in the Christian faith and was employed as a secretary.
Lori loved her cats: Roxy, Nola, Cheech, and Chong. She enjoyed yardwork and raising flowers and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State Football fan.
Lori will be lovingly missed by her mother, Dixie Diane Burkholder Schweitzer, daughter, Ashlea Diane (Jaime) McComsey, two grandsons, Austin Simmons and Ethan McComsey, brother, Kurt (Kate) Schweitzer, nephew, Ryan (Amber) Schweitzer, nieces, Jillian Schweitzer, Jena (Joel) Widders, Courtney Gerhard, and Lindsey Gerhard, and two great-nieces, Kinsley Schweitzer and Lily Fahr.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Paul R. Schweitzer and great-niece, Avery Rose Schweitzer.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lori's memory to The Total Dog & A Little Cat 2992 N. Reading Rd., Adamstown, PA 19501 totaldogandalittlecat.com
