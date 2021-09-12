Lori Ann Sheetz, 47, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Edward S. and Fay (Werner) Schwartz. Lori was the beloved wife of Eric C. Sheetz, and together they shared 18 years of marriage this past February, and they are the parents of two sons, Daniel Stephen and Andrew Jonathan, both at home.
Lori loved the Lord, her family and friends, and was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. She formerly worked as a Social Worker for Lebanon County, and later as a Dietary Aide at Willow Valley. She enjoyed writing poetry and journaling. An animal lover, she enjoyed volunteering at the SPCA Lancaster Center on Prince Street and cherished her feline pets. A member of Holy Trinity Church in Lancaster, she also participated in fellowship and outreach events.
Along with her husband, sons, and parents, Lori is survived by her brother, Edward J. Schwartz and his wife Stephanie of Manheim; her Uncle Richard Schwartz and wife Katie of MD; her uncle Gary Werner and wife Diana of SC; her mother-in-law, Cherrie L. Booth and husband Leroy of New Providence; her father-in-law, Kenneth H. Sheetz (the late JoAnne) of Lancaster; sisters-in-law Abbie Kopp and Anita Fritz (Eric); and brothers-in-law Brandon Sheetz and Matthew Reinert (Amanda). She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Edward L. and Theresa C. Schwartz, an aunt, Annette P. Schwartz, and her maternal grandparents, Egon and Annamarie Werner.
A viewing will take place from 9–11 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM with Rev. Timothy Mentzer officiating. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to an educational fund established for Lori's sons. Checks may be made payable to the Daniel and/or Andrew Sheetz Educational Fund and mailed to P O Box 5284, Lancaster, PA 17606. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com