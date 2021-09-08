Lori Ann Ringler-Axon, 60, of Stevens, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born in Bay Shore, NY, she was a daughter to the late Clyde G. & Beverly V. (McCellan) Ringler and the loving wife of 42-years to Donald R. Axon.
Lori's young love for her husband Donald took her from shore to shore. Moving from NY to L.A. as newlyweds, Lori quickly rooted herself in the west coast and worked as a supervisor for National Medical Enterprises and Wickes Companies. Moving back east to Stevens, PA in 1984, she focused on raising and encouraging her family. She loved flower and vegetable gardening but most of all her beautiful fairy gardens were the products of her creativity. A challenging puzzle or good Anne Rice novel would keep Lori hooked for hours. For a few years Lori was the office manager of the Lancaster Co. Democratic Committee. Developing and supporting the local Democrat party, candidates, and ideas was more than a passion; she was fierce about it. Through the years she volunteered to help campaign and manage finances for many local and state candidates. Having lunch with Carole King and driving her to West Chester Univ. in an old Ford pick-up was one of Lori's fondest campaign moments.
Lori's love for others was endless, she never lost faith in people. She loved unconditionally and she treated everyone like family. Lori was the queen of her own ‘Ya-Ya Sisterhood' – being the glue that held together her forever-friends since they were 5-years old. Most of all, Lori was genuinely dedicated to developing a special relationship with each of her three grandchildren. Lori will forever be remembered for her fierce, dedicated manner, ahead of her time as a warrior with soft edges of love and acceptance.
In addition to her husband, Lori is survived by her two daughters, Amber M. Axon-Good (Andrew Good) of Newmanstown and Kate A. Axon (Mark Connor) of Reinholds; three grandchildren, Liam Axon, Emmy Lou Good, & Townes Good; four siblings, Darlene 'Deb' Eltman of Lititz, Sandra 'Sandy' Pryal of Somerset, Terry 'Bud' Ringler of Rosedale, NY, and Melanie 'Mel' Holz, Inwood, WV.
Viewings will be held Thurs., Sept. 9th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Fri., Sept. 10th from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life and Time of Sharing will be held Fri. at 7 p.m. following the viewing at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA 17567.
In memory of Lori, please consider contributing to a local animal shelter of your choice. www.goodfuneral.com
