Lori Ann Morgan, aged 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 31, 2021 after a short illness.
She was born in Lancaster, PA on June 27, 1963. She is survived by her husband, Lincoln B. Morgan (with whom she would have celebrated 29 years of marriage this December 5th) her parents, Larry and Lois Campbell, daughters, Amy Robson and Kayla Morgan, 2 grandchildren, Dominic Leonard and Mark Robson IV and 3 siblings, Tina Mace, Doug Campbell and Gary Campbell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Allen Campbell.
Lori was previously employed by Berk-Tek, Playschool, True Precision Plastics, and her favorite, Sheller’s Bird Farm. She was a very kindhearted and loving mother, sister, daughter and friend. She loved animals, especially her own parrots, enjoyed playing bingo and spending time in her yard gardening.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, and any donations can be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552
