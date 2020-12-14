Lori A. Lockard, 52, of Lancaster, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Her husband of 28 years, Michael Lockard, survives.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Thomas Hoffmeier of Gap and the late Sandra (Means) Hoffmeier.
Lori was a director/teacher at Bright Horizons Day Care Center in Landisville.
She was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. She was dedicated to her children, her work, and enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, MD.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by two children: Aubree and Drew, both at home, a step-mother Helen Hoffmeier, three step siblings: Melissa married to Jeff Duprez, Chadds Ford, Harry L. married to Michelle Cochran, Atglen, Julie married to Tony Panaro, Chesapeake City, MD, her parents-in-law Wayne and Arlene Ober, Lancaster, a brother-in-law Gary married to Lori Ann Lockard, East Petersburg, sister-in-law Deborah married to Howie Burroughs, Conestoga, and step-siblings-in-law Valerie married to Patrick Reinhart, Millersville, Jeff married to Cheryl Ober, Lititz, and Doug Ober, Lancaster.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Lupus Foundation, P.O. Box 97712, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.