Lori A. Lewis, 50, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was the wife of Leroy R. Lewis, Jr. with whom she celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on July 15, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Richard W. Hutzler, Willow Street and the late Mae C. Jackson Pierson Hutzler. She worked as an administrative assistant at Stevens School of Technology. Lori was a member of Community United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing, knitting, needlepoint, cross stitching and her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband and father, her children: Connor A. Hutzler; Hunter R. Lewis; Dakota M. Lewis; Cheyann T. Lewis; Dalton R. Lewis; Ciara R. Lewis; Wyatt J. Lewis and Montana G. Lewis, all of Lancaster. One brother: Donald M. (Beth) Pierson, Conestoga.
The Memorial Service will be held at Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Dr., Lancaster on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Harry L. Kaufhold, Jr., officiating. The Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Boehm's Methodist Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Cancer Society, for Breast Cancer Research, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603-9983. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com