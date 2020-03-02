Lori A. Landis, 52, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Mildred Brown of Marietta and the late Jack Landis. Lori was the companion of Terry Crider of Marietta. Also surviving are three children, Amber Barkley, wife of Jason of Fulton, NY, Kyle Hess companion of Trista Kuhn of Mount Joy, and Mallory Hess of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Brynn Barkley and Damian Hess; two sisters, Judy Landis of Marietta and Deb Stauffer, wife of Tim of Elizabethtown; and a brother, Michael Landis, husband of Joyce of Reinholds.
Lori was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School. She was a waitress at many local restaurants. A fun-loving person, she enjoyed her dogs, and most of all spending time with her family.
A life celebration service honoring Lori's life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 6 PM. Family and friends will be received following the service at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Browse »