Loretta Tucker, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Mount Holly, NJ, daughter of the late Edward and Anna Bozarth Nixon. She was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Co., all of her adult life, before retiring in 1997. She was of the Catholic Faith and moved to Pennsylvania with her family in 2001.
She is survived by one daughter: Cheryl A. (Robert L.) Bowman, Columbia. Two grandsons. One sister: Michele (George) Williams, Mount Holly, NJ. Loretta was preceded in death by one son: Gregory T. Tucker.
A Private Service and Burial will be held in New Jersey. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit:
