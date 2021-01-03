Loretta Mae Studholm, 89, of Manheim Township, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She worked at Armstrong World Industries before her retirement.
She is survived by one son: Steven A. (Eileen) Studholm and one daughter: Ann L. (Jay C.) Behling. Four grandchildren. Seven great-grandchildren. Two great-great-grandchildren. One sister: Ruth Ann Skelton. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, one brother and one sister.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Lancaster County SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
