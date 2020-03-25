Loretta M. "Retty" (Bartles) Hoffman, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. Born Tuesday, July 8, 1930 in Bainbridge, she was the daughter of the late Hudson and Elizabeth "Daisy" (Spayd) Bartles. She was married to Paul G. "Pete" Hoffman for over 53 years until his death on March 22, 2004.
Loretta enjoyed sitting in her sunroom where she would watch birds. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, was an avid bowler and enjoyed visiting with her nieces and nephews at family picnics. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.
She is survived by a son, Paul G. Hoffman, married to Malva K. Flowers, of Elizabethtown; a sister, Doris Murphy, of Marietta as well as Loretta's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest "Humpy" Bartles.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
