Loretta L. Kauffman, 88, of Willow Street, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community surrounded by her loving children. Her spunky yet tender spirit will be missed by all who loved her.
Born May 14, 1934 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Landis Shenk and Alesta Mae (Wienand) Rankin. Loretta was a dedicated wife and mother, sharing life with her husband Dick and raising a beautiful family who cherishes their time together. After graduating high school, she worked in the office at Armstrong's floor plant. Later in life, Loretta loved working at Bash Jewelers for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching the Phillies, organizing the best garage sales ever, and planting hundreds of flowers at her son and daughter-in-law's garden center.
Loretta leaves a legacy in the family and friendships she built. She was known as "Nanny" by nearly everyone she met because of the way she made them feel welcomed, special and loved. Not one for frivolous things, Loretta spent her time on what really mattered: people. Whether it was hosting Sunday family dinners, calling with a birthday wish, or offering anything and everything in her home, you never once questioned her love for you.
Loretta was, in her own words, "a believer in Jesus Christ and looks forward to "spending eternity with God whom she loved and served, as well as her family who went to heaven before her". She was an active member of the Marticville United Methodist Church, and you could always find her Bible open on her kitchen table with verses underlined and thoughts scribbled in the margins.
Loretta will be greatly missed by her three children, Sharon, wife of Donald L. Neff, Terry, wife of J. Curtis Stumpf, and Richard, husband of Kimberly Kauffman, as well as her sister, Patti Bortzfield. She will also be missed by her six granddaughters, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick L. Kauffman, her daughter, Connie Kauffman Rutter, sisters Alesta (Dolly) Kirchgessner, Violet (Sis) Saurbaugh, and Blanche Herr, brother Landis Rankin Jr., and great-grandson Eli David Watkins.
Funeral services will be held at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560 on Wednesday, January 18 at 11 AM with Pastor Doug Paglia officiating. All are welcome to visit with the family before, starting at 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at the Marticville United Methodist Church cemetery.
If desired, contributions in Loretta's memory may be made to the Marticville United Methodist Church, 641 Marticville Road, Pequea, PA 17565. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff- High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557.
A living tribute »