Loretta J. Good, 75, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Lancaster County to the late Clyde and Mae (Eckman) Cummings and was the wife of the late Eli B. Good.
Loretta was co-owner/operator of Eli's Gas Station and most recently she had worked at Auntie Anne's as a pretzel sampler at Park City, and was loved by all.
She is survived by three children, Kim, wife of Kevin Schware, Kathy, wife of Dennis Nolt, Michael, husband of Elicia Good; three stepchildren, Marion Elaine, wife of Gary Stafford, Karen, wife of John Eby, Terry, husband of Beverly Good; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nora Faiola and a brother, Kenneth Cummings.
Loretta will be loved and greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12 to 1 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron, followed by her funeral service at 1 PM. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Loretta's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.