Loretta H. Stephens, 79, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Dewey and Florence (Gingrich) Hornafius. Loretta was the wife of the late Gerald T. Stephens who passed away on March 27, 2011.
Loretta was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1958. She retired from NCR in 1993 after 13 years of service and later from the Manheim Auto Auction in 2010. She attended Faith Bible Church in Mount Joy. She enjoyed knitting, watching sports and trips with her family to their cabin, "Buckskin" in Centre County.
Loretta is survived by three children, Tamela Alexander, wife of Jeffrey of Manheim, Theodore Stephens, husband of Patricia of Landisville and Andrew Stephens, husband of Kimberly of Dover. Also surviving are two grandsons, Blaine Alexander, husband of Kyleigh of Bainbridge and Austin Welk of Landisville; and two great-grandchildren, Brielle and Jackson Alexander.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James R. Hornafius.
A memorial service honoring Loretta's life will be held at Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private at Mount Joy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com