Loretta "Dutch" Townsley, 102, passed away on March 20, 2023, at her home in Wrightsville. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna McClair and the wife of the late Richard Townsley.
Dutch was a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge of Columbia, life member of Locust Street United Methodist Church, and the Susquehanna Fish and Game. She was an avid sports fan who rooted for Penn State, the Phillies, and the Eagles. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and watching game shows. Dutch volunteered her time at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and was extremely active in church activities. Her door was always open to anyone and everyone.
Dutch is survived by her son, Michael "Steve" Townsley; daughter-in-law, Dee Townsley; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Townsley, Jr.
There will be a funeral service on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, 400 Hellam St., Wrightsville. A visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home. www.clydekraft.com