Loretta D. (Moss) Yoder, 83, of Conestoga, after a long illness, peacefully left her Earthly home on Sunday, February 14, 2021 and was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Loretta was the daughter of Irene and George Moss and was married to John L. ("Jack") Yoder who preceded her in death.
Loretta adored her family, which included her children, Dianna Howell (Edward Howell), Alexander Yoder (Cheri Yoder) and her grandchildren Nicole Hostetter (Kevin), Stacie Dixon (Demetrius), Jennifer Howell, Jessica Howell, Tiffany Camacho (Henry), Jerome Ward, Kodi Kilcoin (Jessica) and Ashley McNamara (Danny), her great-grandsons Jackson, Isaac, Tyler and Parker Hostetter, Demetrius, Dayonte and Dashawn Dixon, Jerome Jr. ("RJ") Ward, Greyson Kilcoin and great-granddaughters Zari Pledger and Eleanor McNamara. She is also survived by her brothers Ron Moss, George Moss and Alan Moss, and her sisters Eileen Kirchoff (Paul), Linda Boone, and Marleen Price. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jeri Breniser (Glenn) and her sister Virginia Funk (Larry.)
"Aunt Retta" as she was known by many, was a part time or surrogate mother to several others over the years, including Richard and Mark Sanchez, Ron Moss, Jr., Kevin Axe, and Shirley Yoder. She loved each of them dearly.
Loretta held various jobs over the years including as a personal caregiver at various nursing homes, Tom's Mini Mart, and Bickel's Potato Chips.
Loretta was a born-again Christian and was active, from 1995 until the onset of her illness, in New Life Assembly of God Church. She was a "Prayer Warrior" and served several prayer groups in the area.
It is quite fitting that Loretta passed away on Valentine's Day because there is nobody who loved deeper or more unconditionally. If you were blessed enough to be loved by Loretta, you were blessed indeed. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Life Church, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Services are under the direction of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA and will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
