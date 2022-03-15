Loretta A. Zablotny, 96, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Born in Shamokin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Orzechoski) and Alex Krupa. She was the beloved wife for 53 years to the late Michael J. Zablotny who passed in 2000.
Loretta was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lancaster. Loretta and Michael were founding members of the Dutchland Polkateers Dance Club. She enjoyed vacationing in Brigantine, NJ with her family. Loretta also enjoyed collecting Shirley Temple dolls and memorabilia, as well as Czechoslovakian birds. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family. Her devotion to God and her love of friends and family will be missed by all who knew her.
Loretta is survived by her children: Stephen Zablotny, husband of Peggy Turner Zablotny of Vineyard Haven, MA and Patricia Kurek of Akron, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Albert, Joseph and Ambrose Krupa and Marie Graeber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Loretta's memory to Sacred Heart Church, address above or a hospice of one's choice.
