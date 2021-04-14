Loretta A. Leonard, 73, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Bryan, OH, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Dolly (Ross) Wiler and sister of the late Leon Wiler. Loretta was the wife of Terrence A. Leonard with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage this past December 28th.
Loretta cherished the time she spent with her family. She gave her life to being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Loretta was an active member of West Green Tree Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed writing, blogging and gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Terry, are four sons, David Leonard of Atlanta, GA, Steven Leonard, husband of Melissa of Jackson, TN, Jason Leonard, husband of Holly of Mount Joy, and Brian Leonard, husband of Joi of Little Rock, AR. Also surviving are six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service honoring Loretta's life will be held at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM. (Please note Thursday night is the only viewing time). Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Green Tree Church of the Brethren. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com