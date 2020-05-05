Lorella Mabelle Young Kanouse, 91, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Maple Farm.
She was born in Towaco, New Jersey to the late Leroy and Hazel Young and was the wife of the late William S. Kanouse, Sr. who passed away in 2010.
Lorella worked for Bell Labs for many years before retiring in 1984. She and her husband enjoyed spending time in Florida and traveling the country in their RV. Lorella especially loved the companionship of her cat, Tammy.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William S. Kanouse, Jr., and her siblings.
Services will be private.
Friends would like to thank the nurses and staff at Maple Farm for their great compassion and care of Lorella during her time there.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
