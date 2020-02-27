Lorelei P. Chaney, 21 of 319 Arch St., Bainbridge, PA died at her residence on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of Christopher Chaney and Mandy McCune Simms. She was employed as a waitress for Mt. Joy Diner.
Surviving is her father: Christopher Chaney of Columbia, PA her mother and step-father: Elliot and Mandy Simms of Bainbridge, PA, sisters: Alyssa, Halle, and Ryle, paternal grandfather: John Chaney of Columbia, PA, paternal grandmother: Sharon Filizzi of Columbia, PA, maternal grandmother: Brenda Meyers of Huntingdon, PA, aunt: Sara Chaney of Columbia, PA and uncle: James McCune of Columbia, PA.
A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
A living tribute »