Loran F. Armstrong, Jr.

Loran "Loranie" F. Armstrong, Jr., 55, of Lancaster passed away at his home Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born May 10, 1965 in Lancaster, Loran was the son of Loran F., Sr. and Barbara A. (Earnest) Armstrong.
A longtime resident of Lancaster, Loran touched the lives of so many. After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1983, Loran worked for many local restaurants in the area including TGI Fridays and Tom Paine's Restaurant. Most recently, Loran was the manager of takeout at Belvedere Inn where he became friends with many of the locals. Known as the King of the Carry-Out and as a big teddy bear, Loran was always willing to help within his means with a friendly smile or a spare dollar or two.
In his spare time, Loran loved gambling, playing bingo, and traveling. His love for travel took him all the way down the east coast from New York to North Carolina and down to Florida. Loran will be remembered as a good-hearted soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand. His graciousness, willingness to help, and kind hearted demeanor will live on in many and will forever be missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Loran will be missed by a sister, Sandra London wife of Ty; two aunts, Sandra Earnest and Carol Cook; two uncles, Carl Earnest and Jack Armstrong; two nieces, Kya London and Amia London; as well as a nephew, Tyran London.
Loran was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Lois Earnest and his aunt, Kathy Tyson.
Friends and family are invited Thursday November 19, 2020 to the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543 from 2PM to 4PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Loran's honor can be made to The Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA 17602.
