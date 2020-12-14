Loraine S. Roberts, 87, Lititz, PA, ascended to heaven to be in paradise with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at United Zion Homes on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Born in Altoona, Blair County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl G. and Naomi Herr Satterfield.
She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree, and Millersville University with a Master's degree in Education. Loraine was an elementary school teacher for the Warwick School District. She taught second grade for 30 years before retiring in 1996. She was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church.
Loraine volunteered at Brethren Village and the Fulton Theatre. She loved her philanthropic work to many organizations near and dear to her heart. Some of her other passions included bird watching, exercising, taking care of her home, singing in the Grandview UMC Choir, and her miniature schnauzers.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family, a son, Kirk D., husband of Kimberly Roberts of Lancaster, and her daughter Wendy Barrett of Mountville; grandson, Ben Swaner, and her granddaughters, Katelyn Burke and Samantha Davis, as well as five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Satterfield, and sisters, Elva Wilson, and Jean Levon Satterfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Loraine's Life Celebration Funeral Service at The Groff Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St. (W. Orange and Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Jane Dutton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Grandview United Methodist Church, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The interment will be private.
