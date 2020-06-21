Loraine Grace (Fitzwater) Glidden, 97, of the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Born in Baltimore, MD, she moved to Elizabethtown, PA as an infant. Loraine was the daughter of the late Ira Fitzwater and the late Anna Mary (Lokey) Fitzwater.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Thomas E. (Tom) Glidden in 2012.
Loraine and Tom moved to Philadelphia in 1943 as newlyweds and raised their four children there and in Bensalem, PA. She was the first woman deacon in their church, St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Philadelphia.
In addition to being a homemaker, she enjoyed sewing, painting and ceramics.
In 1991 Loraine and Tom moved to the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown to spend their retirement years, and where she enjoyed working in the craft room.
She will be sorely missed by her four children: Tom, Jr., husband of Anne Glidden, Mount Joy; David, husband of Judi Glidden, Alton, NH; Brenda, wife of Robert Lyter, Gettysburg and Diane, wife of Richard Cunicelli, Pembroke Pines, FL; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Loraine is survived by a sister, Lorelle Batton. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Weldon and Douglas and four sisters, Vivian, Geraldine, Estelle and Darlene.
A Memorial Service will be held at a time and location to be announced later. Private burial will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Loraine's memory to Masonic Village, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, www.MasonicVillages.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com