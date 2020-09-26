Loraine D. Ginder, 83, formerly of Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Milton Grove, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Mary Dupler Kauffman. She was the wife of the late Robert E. "Bob" Ginder who died in 2005. In her later years, Loraine worked part-time for the former Martin's Greenhouse, Manheim and in the kitchen for the Manheim Auto Auction. She was a member of Chiques Church, Manheim. Loraine loved to spend time with family and friends.
Surviving are three daughters: Ruby wife of Darryl Bollinger and Gail fiancée of Mark Peters both of Elizabethtown, Jeannie fiancée of Tony Ober of Manheim; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: Jae husband of Peggy Kauffman of Manheim, John Kauffman, Jr. of Mount Joy, Roscoe husband of Kay Kauffman of Lewistown, Vera Arndt of Manheim, Velva Heisey of Elizabethtown, and Rosalie wife of Donald Myers of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law: Dwight Hershey and Darrel Lehman, a great-grandchild, and 7 siblings: Romaine Seitz, Violet Dohner, Ralph Kauffman, Arthur Kauffman, Sadie Dupler, Pauline Dohner and Mae Cooper.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Loraine's funeral service at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM. There will be a public viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
