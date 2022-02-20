Lorah T. Meixell, 57, of Millersville passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Thomas L. Trechel and Mary (Darnell) Harris and her stepfather, Buzz Dahlen. She was the wife of the late John Charles Meixell who passed away in 2020.
She was a graduate of York Catholic High School and later attended Millersville University as an Art History major. Lorah worked as an administrative assistant for various insurance companies in the area.
Lorah enjoyed traveling with her husband and they especially enjoyed going to Portugal and Spain. She was an avid reader, she loved and collected Pennsylvania Dutch antiques.
She is survived by two brothers, Joseph C. Harris husband of Brittany of Redlands, CA, Mathew C. Harris husband of Meagan of Millersville and many cousins that she loved.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorah's memory may be made to the Central PA Food Bank, 3908 Corey Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com