Lora Treadway June 2, 1968-June 23, 2020

My wife Lora. For 52 years you blessed our world with your genuine compassion for all people. Your smile and laughter have touched more hearts than you ever realized. Your family and friends are absolutely heartbroken! We are all better people because of you.
For 32 years, you blessed me and our family and friends in so many ways. You fought this cancer with your heart and soul as we prayed for a miracle. I had my arms around you for 32 years honey but that was nowhere near enough, you're gone way too soon. Our family and friends were here in so many ways, I cannot express what that meant to you. Now that your pain is gone and you are able to stand and walk in your new body, I thank God that you are home and at peace. We will all miss you forever! I will think of you every moment and I will love you forever until I see you again in heaven.
I love you honey, Allen Treadway
We will have a celebration of her life in the near future.Thank God she's home.
