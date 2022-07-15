Lora M. Metzler, age 43, of Leola, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of James E. Metzler of Paradise and Connie M. Grason Metzler of Leola.
She graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1997. A 2018 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology as a carpenter, she was employed by Wohlsen Construction Company, completed the ABC-Apprenticeship Program, and was pursuing her Journeyman's License.
She loved her dogs Colten & Rufus and horse Rosie. She enjoyed landscaping, cooking, outdoors and training dogs and horses.
Surviving besides her parents is a son. Also surviving is a grandmother, Nancy Rentschler Grason of Lancaster and her aunts: Donna wife of Mike Ames, Sue Markovich and Lois Newman. She was preceded in death by a brother Travis "Boomer" Metzler.
A celebration of life will take place at the Paradise Bible Fellowship Church, 3092 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA on Wednesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. There will be a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lora's memory to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at LLS.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com