Lonnie Ray Melton, 63, of Sunbury, formerly of Reading, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence. Born in Illinois, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Thelma (Wheeler) Melton. Lonnie was the husband of Tammy (Martin) Melton whom he had married September 28, 2020.
Lonnie attended Donegal High School. He previously owned and operated Ray's Full Spectrum Painting and Wallpapering which served the Elizabethtown and Reading areas. Lonnie enjoyed hiking, the outdoors, and motorcycles. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Tammy is a daughter, April Dawn Crilley of FL; two brothers, Daniel Lynch, husband of Lois of CA and Joe Melton of Naples, FL; and two sisters, Sherry Hahn of Mount Joy and Yvonna Kissinger of Marietta.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Woodrow and Julius Melton
A funeral service honoring Lonnie's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. Casual dress is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/f63c9486 to help support Lonnie's family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com