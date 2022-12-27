Lonnie G. Baird, formerly of East 4th Street, Quarryville, went to be with the Lord on December 24th, at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Home after a one-year decline in his health. Lonnie was born in Mountain City, TN on October 30, 1936, son of Abner and Jessie Boyd Baird. He was the husband of the late Barbara Baird (Smith), who passed away on June 4th, 2005. Lonnie was also predeceased by his only child, Lonnie Baird, Jr., and two brothers, Abner Baird, Jr. and Joe Baird. He is survived by his two grandchildren, Jamie Baird and Jonathon Baird, and one great grandchild, Jonny Baird. Also surviving are his two sisters, Judy Roark and Peg Potter, both of Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
Earlier in his life, Lonnie and his late wife attended Colerain Church. Lonnie was a member of the Ancient Order - Croaking Frogs in Quarryville, a place where he had many friends. Lonnie was very appreciative of all of the help from his neighbors, which allowed him to stay in his home as long as possible, before needing to move to Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Home, when his health declined four months ago.
As per Lonnie's wishes, a graveside service will be held at Colerain Church Cemetery on Thursday, December 29th at 1 p.m. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »