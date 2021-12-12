Lonnie C. Brown, Sr., 75 of Columbia passed away on December 6th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Raymond and Geraldine Geesey Brown and was a lifelong resident of this area. Lonnie attended Columbia High School and worked for more than thirty years with Alumax (Arconic) as a maintenance mechanic before his retirement. He was an avid hunter and wine enthusiast who enjoyed visiting wineries with his friends.
Lonnie leaves behind his children, Lonnie C. Brown, Jr., husband of Christine of Wrightsville, Lorie Ann, wife of Daniel Michels of Silver Spring, Kenneth, husband of Rachel Bosley of Mechanicsburg, Sarah, wife of Outhai Loy of Landisville; twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; two siblings, Raymond, husband of Bonnie Brown of Columbia, Mildred Dosch of Columbia; his canine companion Zeus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Edmond Brown; his daughter Regina Sprenkle; two sisters, Nancy Dunker and Elaine Fraiser.
Services for Lonnie will be private and he will be placed with his late wife at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville