Lonna Marie Fleming, age 74 of Maytown, has gone home to be with The Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Born in York on July 28, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Harlan Hedges and Mildred Louise (Stambaugh) Gibson. She retired from nursing in 2010, and during her life enjoyed gardening, art, and travel. She was an Auxiliary member of Loyal Order of the Moose 694 in York; Red Lion VFW #1446; and American Legion Post auxiliary 0466 in Marietta.
Mrs. Fleming is survived by her daughter, Barbara Anne Chapman, of Maytown; a granddaughter, Nikki Ashlee Marie Chapman; and her grandson Brandon H. Chapman. She was also the great-grandmother of Dylan Chapman, and William, Brandon, and Vinny Coco. She is also survived by a stepson, Leo D. Keech, Jr., of California; and a step granddaughter Mahonna Keech. Her family was the joy of her life. She was also an avid animal lover and adored "The Boy," a Yorkshire Terrier named Oliver who was her companion of many years.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Lonna's memory to Holy Trinity's Our Lady of the Angels School, 404 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512.