Lonna A. Miller, 66, of Lancaster, died on December 11. 2022 at her home. Born in York, she was the daughter of Shonna M. (Mehring) Miller and the late Elmer H. Miller.
Lonna worked for Dart Container Company for 40 plus years.
She is survived by two brothers Michael D. Miller of Lancaster, Timothy M. Miller of Columbia: three nieces, one great-nephew and five great-nieces.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St., Wrightsville. A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St., Wrightsville, PA 17368.
