Lona Carol (Seymour) Sharp, 78, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lorean Frederick Seymour and Esther Jane (Musser) Diceley. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Richard Diceley, and stepmother, Katherine Seymour. She was married to her beloved husband, the late Robert John Sharp, Sr., for 33 years.
Lona attended Manheim Central High School, where she was a Majorette. She worked as a cashier for several years, but her favorite role was as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She adored her family. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, reading her Bible, baking cakes, and going on walks. Over the years, she enjoyed trips to California, Ocean City, MD, Niagara Falls, Snow Hill, NC, and annual trips to Wildwood, NJ. Lona was a very strong woman despite life's challenges. Her faith always carried her through.
She is survived by her sons, Robert John Sharp, Jr. (Angela), of Hatfield, PA, Joseph W. Sharp (Jennifer) of Conestoga, PA, grandchildren: Madison, Kayla, Joshua, Samuel, Madalyn, and stepbrother Gary Askew (Angie). She was preceded in death by her stepsister, Delores Jones, stepbrother, Fenton Askew, and her Siberian Husky, Gem.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA with Pastor Joseph Sharp officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
