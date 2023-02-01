Lola Kathleen "Kay" Hart, 91, formerly of Georgetown, entered into rest on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Ephrata Manor. Born in Grassy Creek, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rosa (Walton) Waddell. She was married to the late Norman E. Hart for 34 years at the time of his passing in 1984.
Kay had worked as a seamstress at the former M&N Garment Factory in Georgetown. She was a member of the Bart Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary and was well-known for her ham and bean soup, which was a staple at the annual mud sales. Kay was also an active member of Georgetown United Methodist Church, serving in various capacities for many years. She was a woman of strong faith and Christian values.
She is survived by 3 sons: Charlie (Velma) Hart of Quarryville; Mike (Naja) Hart of Christiana; and Randy (Debbie) Hart of Quarryville. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a sister, Ian Lewis. She was preceded in death by a son, Bill and 8 siblings.
A Funeral Service will take place at Georgetown United Methodist Church, 1070 Georgetown Rd., Paradise, PA on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 76, Bart, PA 17503. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online guestbook at
