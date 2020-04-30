Lois Z. Martin, 88, of Lititz, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 28, 2020 at Brethren Village. Born June 1, 1931 in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Jonas and Emma (Zeiset) Martin.
As a young woman, Lois worked as a houseparent in a Kansas City Mennonite Children's Home, an experience that led her to pursue a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She graduated from Goshen College, Indiana, but also studied at Millersville State College and Eastern Mennonite College, Virginia, and earned a master's degree in psychology of reading at Temple University. She taught in Maryland and Michigan before settling into her 26-year career as a teacher of second graders and remedial reading at John Beck Elementary School in Warwick School District.
Lois served with Mennonite Central Committee as a village development director in Greece for three and a half years in the 1960s. She was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church in Lancaster. She loved music, art, language and laughter, and sought sources of enrichment that brought her pleasure and fed her deep spirituality.
Most important to Lois were the people in her life. Perhaps her greatest legacy is her hospitality and unconditionally welcoming spirit. She had countless friends, near and far, in whom she regularly invested her loving attention and time through visits, trips, phone calls and letters. She showered her love and expertise on the children who shared her classroom. She nurtured her familial relationships with her siblings and a multitude of cousins. A special twinkle in her eye and the softest spot in her heart were reserved for her nieces and nephews, who carry her spirit onward as the beneficiaries of her steadfast devotion and lifelong love. We remain forever grateful for her role as beloved aunt and for her daily modeling of gracious servanthood.
Lois is survived by ten nieces and nephews: Gerald Martin, Glenn Martin, Lowell Martin, Vernon Martin, Susanne Gonzalez, Saralee Hoover, Jeanette Newswanger, James Martin, Sara Salib and Andrew Martin, and seventeen grandnieces and nephews, and thirteen great grandnieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings: Ruth Van Slochem, Amos Martin, Abram Martin and James Martin.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brethren Village Brook Place North Household and the caregivers of Hospice and Community Care for their compassionate care and support.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Development Office, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz 17543. To send online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »