Lois Young Mummaw, 91, of Columbia passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on June 21st, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late John W. and Mary Rettew Young and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Lois was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1946 and was the school secretary at Farmdale Elementary School for over thirty years. She was a lifetime and faithful member of Ironville United Methodist Church and served as their pianist and organist for over twenty-five years. Lois adored her family and treasured spending time with them at the shores of Avalon, NJ.
Lois leaves behind her husband of almost seventy-one years, Alvin Mummaw of Columbia; her children, Kathy Mummaw of Conestoga, Keith Mummaw, husband of Donna Poucel of Gig Harbor, WA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clair Young.
A public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at the Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Dr., Columbia, PA 17512. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. She will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Ironville Cemetery. Lois' family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care and Hospice and Community Care for their compassionate care of Lois during her last days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville