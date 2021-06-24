Lois W. Aukamp, 87, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Anna (Eshleman) Weitzel. She was the loving wife of Merle "Squeak" Aukamp for over 67 years.
Lois had worked at the former RCA in Lancaster and had also been a server at the former Rhoads Spanish Tavern in Quarryville. She drove school bus for Eshbach Bus Service for many years. Lois loved spending time at the beach in Stone Harbor, New Jersey. She also enjoyed crocheting and antiquing and was known for her unique hat collection.
In addition to her husband, Lois is survived by her children: Vicki Geiter, Barbara Carnes, and Merle "Chuck" Aukamp, Jr., husband of Carrie. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a brother, Paul W. Weitzel, Jr.
A private funeral service will take place followed by interment in the Quarryville Cemetery.
