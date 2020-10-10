Lois Thiessen, 83, of Hesston, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2020. She was born December 10, 1936 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to Aaron and Mary (Musser) Stauffer. She married Harvey Thiessen on September 26, 1970 in Moundridge, Kansas. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include her daughter, Julie (David) Buller of Lawrence, Kansas; son, Murray (Lisa) Thiessen Palisade, Colorado; four grandchildren, Riley and Sydney Buller, Travis (Haley) Thiessen, and Abby Thiessen; sister, Mary Jane (Charles) Rutter of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Anne Stauffer of Lititz, Pennsylvania and Linda Stauffer of Newton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Katie Stauffer, Elizabeth Burkhart, Verna Musser and Eva Fox; and brothers, Enos Stauffer, Jack Stauffer and Alfred Stauffer.
Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston. Private family services will be held at Hesston City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), Good Shepherd Hospice, or West Zion Mennonite Church in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, Kansas 67062.
