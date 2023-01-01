Lois Sweitzer Reinhart, 88, passed Christmas day, 2022. Her parents were Roy & Stella (Harrington) Gordon. Her husbands were Frank Reinhart and Phares (Gene) Sweitzer, Respectively, both deceased.
She worked at Conestoga View, Armstrong Carpet, Asbestos, and owned Sweitzer's Tavern in Colebrook.
She is survived by her children: Baron Wanner (Kathy), Randy Sweitzer (Jackie), Tammy Sweitzer, Tina Nelson (Frank), Bonnie Walsh, Dawn Snavely, Rick Reinhart (Deb), Shirley Houser. Also surviving is her sister, Dolly Buchmoyer (Ralph). Preceding her in death are Raymond Gordon, Richard Gordon, Sam Gordon, Lee Waltz, and Anna Wetzel.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hospice & Community Care. Memorial services are tentatively set for Jan. 28th at Manheim B.I.C. Church. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com