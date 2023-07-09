Lois Souder Shank Gerber

On June 28, 2023, Lois Shank Gerber, age 80, died at home in the loving care of her family, five weeks after a diagnosis of glioblastoma. Born in Spring City, PA, Lois was the fifth of eight children of Norman and Irene (Souder) Bechtel. She graduated from Christopher Dock (HS 61), Eastern Mennonite (BS '66), and Univ. of Akron (MA 91).
Lois taught home economics and married Henry Shank in 1967. In the years that followed, they celebrated the births of Kristin, Karl, and Michael.
The family moved to Kidron, OH. After Henry died in 1983, Lois continued to lead Choice Books Ohio for 13 years.
In mid-life, Lois built a career as a mental health counselor. She married Lowell Gerber in 1997 and moved to Lititz, PA, in 2003. Lois was currently a member of Blossom Hill Mennonite Church in Lancaster, PA. As a follower of Jesus, Lois advocated for issues including women in leadership, climate change, migrant justice, food security, and refugee resettlement. Lois continued a life of service by donating her body to research.
Lois took pleasure in gardening, books, food, and music. She enjoyed traveling with Lowell, and especially to her favorite beach at Cape May with their two beloved grandchildren, Adrian and Micah. She cherished gathering with her sisters and with her large extended family.
Lois was preceded in death by husband Henry M. Shank; parents; brothers Harold and Wilmer Bechtel; sisters Geraldine Stiedle, Lorraine Sayre, and Dorothea Ray.
Lois is survived by husband Lowell K. Gerber; children Kristin Shank Zehr (Kirk), Karl Shank, and Michael Shank; grandchildren Adrian and Micah Shank Zehr; sisters Eleanor Fuhrman and Doris K. Schmehl; and brother-in-law Keith Gerber.
A celebration of Lois' life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee.
