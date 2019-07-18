Lois Shultz Hart, 93, formerly of Edgemont Drive in Willow Street, took the hand of Jesus as she was called home to be with the Lord in the early morning of July 17, 2019, with her family by her side.
Lois was the wife of the late Thomas Richard Hart, who was called home in 2006. They were married for 59 years. Lois was the only daughter of John Morrison Shultz and Sylvia Dochterman Shultz. Raised on the family farm on Shultz Road in Pequea Township, she attended the Stevens School one room schoolhouse at the end of the road and graduated from Manor-Millersville High School in 1944.
Earlier in life, she worked at RCA Corporation, until she took time off in 1957 to raise her family. She then became a secretary for West Lampeter Township from 1969-1990. She enjoyed traveling with Tom for several years visiting many countries and destinations. After Tom passed, she became a dining room hostess for Willow Valley Lakes Communities until she was 91 years young. A job she truly enjoyed, as she was a "people person" and became "grandma" to many of the younger team members.
Lois was a lifetime member of Willow Street United Church of Christ, where she served as a Deacon Emeritus, Sunday School and Bible School teacher, President of the Altar Guild, WSO and Board of Christian Education. She was a Girl Scout leader, and a member of the West Willow Senior Citizens group.
Lois is survived by her daughter Lorie, wife of Scott Zeamer; her son Michael, husband of Cindy Hart, Granddaughter Katherine Hart, Grandsons Alex Hart, Andrew Parmer and his wife Heather. She is also survived by the Tazaki family, her adopted Japanese family.
Visitation will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Willow Street United Church of Christ, 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with interment in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Street UCC Memorial Fund in Lois' memory.
Please visit Lois' Memorial Page at